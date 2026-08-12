New version of The Lord of the Rings: War in the North out now on consoles and PC

The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and hailing from Aspyr, this new edition revives the classic Snowblind Studios 2011 action RPG, which has been updated with a variety of modern enhancements.

Features include two player local split-screen and three player online options, the ability to hot-swap characters, refined enemy-target locking, improved UI/UX with the addition of Health, Mana and EXP bars for party members, a new autosave feature, gyro control support on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, 60 FPS gameplay, and numerous additional bug fixes.

Synopsis:

Step into a darker, grittier Middle-earth where war rages beyond the Fellowship’s path. The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition expands Tolkien’s epic legendarium with the brutal, untold story of Agandaûr, a Black Númenórean and servant of Sauron who has rallied an immense force in the ruins of Fornost.

Build your own Fellowship of three heroes and confront the growing threat in the North, making your mark on Middle-earth in a grand adventure with visceral, satisfying combat and rich character progression.

Let this be the hour when we draw swords together!