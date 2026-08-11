EE Flex Pay customers can now upgrade early

Almost a million EE customers can now swap to a new handset early after the network introduced a new perk to its Flex Pay plans.

The rejigged plans now let customers spread the cost of their phone over 12, 24, 36 or 48-months to suit their budget. And, thanks to the introduction of a new Early Phone Swap perk, customers can now upgrade to any new or refurbished handset a year early at no extra cost.

Once they’ve received their new phone and returned the old handset, EE will assess the returned phone’s value and, if it’s worth more than the balance left to pay on their device plan, will credit the difference to their bank account.

The launch of Early Phone Swap comes alongside the introduction of new 12 and 48 month Flex Pay contract lengths, giving customers even more options when choosing a plan that suits their lifestyle and budget. T

Sharon Meadows, Managing Director, Marketing & Commercial, EE said “We know our customers want the very best devices and the freedom to get the phone they really want.

“Early Phone Swap puts that power firmly in their hands, letting them swap their old phone and get something new every year, on the UK’s best network and at no extra cost.”

“Whether you’re dealing with a cracked screen, a phone that’s past its best or you simply want to get your hands on the latest and greatest handsets, Early Phone Swap makes the whole process simple and straightforward for our Flex Pay customers.”