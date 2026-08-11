Blacknut scores tie-up with Mexico’s Totalplay

Cloud gaming specialist Blacknut has secured a new deal with leading Mexican telecommunications provider Totalplay.

The tie-up is Blacknut’s first in Mexico and brings its catalogue of more than 1,000 premium games to millions of Totalplay customer across a range of devices.

Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut, said: We are excited to partner with Totalplay to bring a premium cloud gaming experience to millions of households in Mexico.

“Totalplay has built one of the most advanced broadband networks in the region and shares our commitment to delivering innovative digital entertainment experiences.

“Together, we are making high-quality gaming more accessible than ever while creating new opportunities for customer engagement and value creation.”

A Totalplay spokesperson added: “Our partnership with Blacknut reinforces our commitment to bringing innovative entertainment experiences to our customers.

“Cloud gaming represents a natural extension of our digital services strategy, and Blacknut’s proven technology, extensive content catalog, and operator-focused approach make them an ideal partner to help us deliver this new experience to Mexican consumers.”