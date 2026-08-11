Channelbox brings AfroCinema to Freeview TVs and boxes

Freeview customers now have access to AfroCinema, a 24-hour movie channel dedicated to African cinema.

The channel offers a mix of epic dramas, romantic stories, action films, comedies, and royal movies, and showcases the storytelling talent emerging from Africa and its diaspora.

Audiences can watch it through Channelbox on Freeview channel 271 where they can also access more than 70 other FAST channels spanning all genres.

Tanya Kronfli, Head of Business Development at Channelbox, commented: “Channelbox is committed to celebrating diversity in genre, culture and language.

“We are delighted to welcome AfroCinema to our platform. Their rich selection of African films enhances our Freeview offering and strengthens our connection with multicultural audiences across the UK.”

Raufu Onigbogi, Chief Executive Officer at AfroCinema, added: “We are delighted to launch on Channelbox and to reach UK audiences through such a well-established platform.

“This is an exciting milestone for us, and we look forward to sharing the very best of African cinema with viewers across the country.”