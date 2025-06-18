Netflix to stream TF1 channels in France

Netflix has struck a deal to bring subscribers in France both live channels from local broadcaster TF1 on demand content from its TF1+ catch-up service.

The new deal comes into effect from Summer 2026 and will be the first time Netflix has entered into such a partnership.

Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix, said: “This is a first-of-its-kind partnership that plays to our strengths of giving audiences the best entertainment alongside the best discovery experience.

“By teaming up with France’s leading broadcaster we will provide French consumers with even more reasons to come to Netflix every day and to stay with us for all their entertainment.”

Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of TF1 Group, added: “I am delighted about this new partnership with Netflix, with whom we have already established strong relationships through ambitious co-productions in recent months.

“As viewing habits shift toward on-demand consumption and audience fragmentation increases, this unprecedented alliance will enable our premium content to reach unparalleled audiences and unlock new reach for advertisers within an ecosystem that perfectly complements our TF1+ platform.”