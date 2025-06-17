Maximum Football launches on PC and consoles

Free-to-play football sim Maximum Football has officially launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Steam.

The game includes multiple modes including Offline vs. AI – (1 vs. 1), Spectate (AI vs. AI), Practice Mode, and – following community feedback – local multiplayer and coach modes.

Xbox and PC gamers have been able to enjoy the game ahead of its official release via Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview.

Developers Maximum Entertainment say feedback from these groups has been used to deliver a series of launch day “content, polish, and performance upgrades.”

These include rain and snow, bringing new atmosphere and an additional layer of challenge to the gameplay experience, plus stadium customisation and the ability to upload up to nine logos per team.

Maximum Entertainment CEO, Philippe Cohen, said: “Today’s launch is a major milestone for the team and our community.

“We’ve built this game together with our players, and now we’re thrilled to welcome the full console and PC experience to our audience.”