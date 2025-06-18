BBC names new Chief Content Officer

The BBC has appointed Kate Phillips as its new Chief Content Officer, a post she’s held on an interim basis since the departure of Charlotte Moore earlier this year.

During her 12 year tenure at the BBC Phillips has served in a variety of senior roles, most recently as Director of Unscripted. Before that she was the last person to hold the post of Controller of BBC One prior to the BBC’s abolition of channel controller posts

She also held the post of Controller, Entertainment in which she oversaw the entertainment strategy across BBC television and iPlayer, and was Creative Director of Formats for BBC Worldwide – the broadcaster’s commercial arm which has since been merged into BBC Studios.

Announcing the news, Director-General Tim Davie said: “Kate’s passion for delivering world-class content to our all audiences shines through in everything she does.

“Her experience with the BBC spans over 12 years and in that time she has brought innovation, outstanding creativity, and an absolute focus on our audiences.

“She has a fantastic record of delivering creative hits which embody the best of the BBC.”

Phillips said: “Over the past few months, I have thoroughly enjoyed being more involved in the huge breadth of brilliant content that we produce across the UK and, of course, it’s been great getting to know so many new people.

“This is one of the best roles in the business at an incredible organisation and I can’t wait to get started.”