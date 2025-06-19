New 75,000ft virtual production studio opens in Belfast

Studio Ulster’s virtual production stage. Image credit: Patrick Hughes

A new virtual production studio campus, said to offer “the world’s most advanced virtual production facilities”, has opened in Belfast.

The 75,000ft Studio Ulster was developed by Ulster University in partnership with Belfast Harbour and has been supported by Northern Ireland Screen, with partial funding through the Belfast Region City Deal.

It has been designed to support productions at every scale, from blockbuster films and high-end television to AAA game development and world-class animation.

The £72m facility integrates real-time engines, in-camera visual effects, volumetric capture, and motion tracking.

It’s also home to the CoSTAR Screen Lab, one of five national research labs created under the UK-wide CoSTAR initiative which aims to maintain the UK’s strong position in the gaming, TV, film, and digital entertainment sectors.

Professor Declan Keeney, CEO of Studio Ulster and BFI Board Member, said: “From the docks that built the Titanic to the LED stages that now build entire universes, Belfast has always punched above its weight.

“The launch of Studio Ulster marks a new chapter, one where cutting-edge virtual production, motion capture, and digital scanning converge to give filmmakers, game developers, and creatives the power to shape worlds in real time.”

Laura Livingstone, VFX Executive at Netflix said: “This is a pivotal time for our industry, where innovation is not just accelerating but fundamentally reshaping how we create and experience stories.

“On a recent tour of Netflix owned Eyeline in LA, I saw firsthand how advancements from a world-class studio directly inform the techniques we adopt in visual effects and beyond, helping storytellers bring creative visions to life. It’s more than just a facility; it’s a bridge between visionary creators, the local community, and global opportunity.

“Studio Ulster has the potential to shape the next generation of storytelling, and I’m proud to have helped launch this studio.”