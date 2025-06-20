June’s Mega Movie Weekend deals revealed

Tom Hardy’s Venom trilogy leads this month’s Mega Movie Weekend deal, the film industry’s ongoing push to encourage the take-up of digital movie purchases.

The campaign is organised by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) in association with major UK distributors and sees a curated collection of boxsets and individual titles heavily discounted for one weekend of the month.

Offers are available across key digital retailers, including Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store, the Apple TV app, Rakuten TV, Virgin Media and the EE TV Store, from Friday 20th June to Sunday 22nd June.

Titles and prices can vary between retailers but include the Venom 3 Movie Collection, Naked Gun Trilogy and Tim Burton 10 Movie Collection boxsets.

Individual titles available include Nosferatu, Bob Marley: One Love, Twilight, Legend and Kraven The Hunter.

Studios supporting this month’s activity include Kaleidoscope, Lionsgate, MUBI, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Spirit Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery.