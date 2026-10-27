Dune: Part Three has new trailer

The third instalment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which hits UK cinemas on December 18th, has a new trailer.

Set two decades after Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) seized control of the Imperium, the film finds him facing the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow.

Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery.

As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson and Javier Bardem also star.