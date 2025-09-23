Openreach signs new deal to power Electric Vehicle fleet

Sustainable energy firm myenergi is to supply thousands of EV chargers to Openreach in a major new deal aimed at boosting the network firm’s ‘Let’s Reach Zero’ strategy.

As well as operating the UK’s largest phone and broadband network, the firm has the nation’s second-largest commercial fleet.

The zappi EV chargers supplied by myenergi will provide Openreach’s engineers with a simple way to charge vehicles at home while benefiting from smart modes that make the most of solar and off-peak tariffs.

At the same time, the networking giant will install new chargers at hundreds of its operational sites across the country and plans to add a further 2,000 EVs to its fleet by the end of March 2026.

Judy O’Keefe, Director of Fleet, Openreach, said: “We’re making strong progress on our journey to net zero, having invested in more than 5,000 electric vans and more than 2,500 home chargers already.

“Switching the majority of our fleet to electric by 2031 is a big challenge but this partnership is another important step – giving our engineers smart, reliable charging at home to support a greener future.

“We’ve also introduced an incentive programme to encourage smarter charging habits, focusing on home charging and using selected public Charge Point Operators. These incentives range from behind-the-barrier access to night-time discounts and driver perks.”

Andrew Clint, CEO at myenergi, added: “We’re delighted that Openreach staff will soon be charging their new plug-in vehicles with zappi chargers.

“Transitioning such an extensive fleet is no mean feat, but developing the necessary infrastructure to ensure drivers can charge up at home is a huge step forward.

“With zappi, staff will benefit from one of the world’s smartest EV chargers – simple, intuitive and specifically designed to streamline the home charging process.

“Thanks to the myenergi app, you can control zappi, and the wider myenergi home energy management system (HEMS), with the touch of a button.

“Quick, simple and sustainable. It’s another important part our mission to accelerate the UK’s transition to sustainable transport and our commitment to powering the future of fleet electrification.”