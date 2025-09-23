The Naked Gun hits stores this month

Liam Neeson’s reboot of The Naked Gun comes to digital film stores on September 30th and will get a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release on November 10th.

Neeson stars as Frank Drebin Jr., son of the original films’ leading character, alongside Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand and Danny Huston.

In addition to the film, viewers can enjoy an hour of bonus content including deleted and extended scenes, outtakes, interviews with cast and crew, and mock ads.

The film, which was directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live) and produced by Seth MacFarlane, is released by Paramount Pictures.