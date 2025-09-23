Apple ‘Tap to Pay’ now available in 5 more European countries

Image: Apple

Apple’s ‘Tap to Pay on iPhone’ feature, which enables retailers to accept contactless payments with just an iPhone and payment processor app, is now available in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Monaco, and Norway.

The service is delivered in collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks and eliminates the need to use any additional hardware such as a card terminal.

At the checkout customers simply hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone or Apple Watch, or other digital wallets near the merchant’s iPhone and the payment will be completed using NFC technology.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is supported on iPhone Xs or later running the latest iOS version and works with contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks.

The service launched in the UK two years ago and was recently expanded to a host of other European markets.

From today, support is now available for the following countries and payment platforms: