Samsung unveils new mobile trade in scheme

Samsung has launched a new trade in scheme which rewards customers with Samsung Credits when they trade in eligible mobile devices.

These credits can be saved in the customer’s Samsung Account for five years and be redeemed against any purchase of a Samsung mobile, tablet, smart TV, monitor, wearable or smart home appliance at Samsung.com.

At launch the scheme is available for the brand’s Galaxy S series and Z series devices and is set to expand to a wider range of products later this year.

Annika Bizon, Mobile Experience VP of Product and Marketing, Samsung UK & Ireland, said: “Trade In for Samsung Credits is all about giving our customers more ways to get the most value.

“By trading in old devices, customers can save on a wide range of Samsung technology from smartphones and tablets to TVs and smart appliances.

“It’s a simple, rewarding way to shop smarter and experience all the best that Samsung has to offer.”