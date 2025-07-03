The Assassin – Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore drama debuts trailer

Edward (FREDDIE HIGHMORE) and Julie (KEELEY HAWES)

Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore star in this trailer for The Assassin, their new Prime Video thriller which debuts on July 25th.

Hailing from writing duo Harry and Jack Williams, series sees retired assassin Julie (Hawes) and her estranged son Edward (Highmore) forced to work together in a fight for survival.

Amid questions around Edward’s paternity and Julie’s dangerous past catching up with her, the pair are forced to flee the island and go on the run together.

The six-part thriller also stars Gina Gershon, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jack Davenport, Alan Dale, Gerald Kyd, Devon Terrell, Richard Dormer and David Dencik.

It’s been pro produced by award-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures in association with ZDF who is the German co-production partner, All3Media International, and Stan in Australia.