Extreme H is coming to ITV4 and ITVX

ITV4 and ITVX viewers will be able to enjoy live coverage of Extreme H, the new motorsport featuring vehicles powered by hydrogen technology.

The news comes just days after Warner Bros. Discovery announced a pan-European broadcast deal for the sport including on its subscription TNT Sports channels in the UK and Ireland.

Both broadcasters previously covered the Extreme E competition which featured electric vehicles and has now been superseded by Extreme H.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “ITV and Extreme H have a longstanding relationship and we are pleased to continue our partnership building on the success of Extreme E.

“Extreme H represents the next frontier in racing innovation and we are sure our ITV audience will enjoy all of the action free-to-air on ITV4 and ITVX.”

Ali Russell, Managing Director of Extreme H, said: “It is fantastic news to be extending our broadcast partnership with ITV as we introduce Extreme H to the world.

“This collaboration ensures that our innovative hydrogen-powered championship, featuring a gender-equal racing format, will continue to reach UK audiences on one of the most prominent platforms.

“ITV has been a long-term and passionate supporter of our mission, and this partnership not only highlights the excitement of our racing series but also amplifies critical messages around sustainable innovation and equal gender sports.

“I’d like to thank Niall Sloane and the ITV team for their continued commitment, and we look forward to working together to inspire change.”