Sky Mobile’s roaming pass now covers 120 popular destinations

Sky Mobile has added more than 50 additional destinations to its roaming pass.

Now covering 120 popular destinations including the EU/EEA, USA, Australia, India, Singapore, Barbados, Jamaica, Bahamas and Peru, Roaming Passport Plus lets customers use their UK data (subject to a 25GB fair usage policy), calls and text allowances for just £2 a day

There’s nothing to install, download or set-up, so customers can begin roaming as soon as they arrive.

The £2 roaming charge automatically activates when they use data (over 10MB in a day) or make a call or text to a UK number while in a supported destination.

For added ease, customers will get a text to confirm when their 24‑hour roaming period starts, and another when it’s coming to an end.