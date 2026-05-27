Sky Mobile’s roaming pass now covers 120 popular destinations

by

Staff

Sky Mobile has added more than 50 additional destinations to its roaming pass.

Now covering 120 popular destinations including the EU/EEA, USA, Australia, India, Singapore, Barbados, Jamaica, Bahamas and Peru, Roaming Passport Plus lets customers use their UK data (subject to a 25GB fair usage policy), calls and text allowances for just £2 a day

There’s nothing to install, download or set-up, so customers can begin roaming as soon as they arrive.

The £2 roaming charge automatically activates when they use data (over 10MB in a day) or make a call or text to a UK number while in a supported destination. 

For added ease, customers will get a text to confirm when their 24‑hour roaming period starts, and another when it’s coming to an end.

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