Alexa+ launches in France as European rollout continues

Alexa+, the next generation version of its popular voice assistant, is now available in France.

Powered by generative AI, the service is described as offering “a meaningful leap forward from the original Alexa” and brings a new “smarter, more conversational, deeply personalised” experience to Amazon’s Echo smart speaker line-up.

First launched in the US, the service is undergoing an international expansion which saw it go live in the UK in March, with further recent launches in Italy, and Spain, Germany, and Austria.

It’s free for Prime members, while non-members face a monthly subscription after an initial free ‘early access’ period.

Amazon has been hailing its localisation of the service, highlighting how in the UK Alexa+ “knows what a “cuppa” is” while in Italy “it knows the secrets of a perfectly crafted espresso and would never suggest a cappuccino after lunch.”

In France Alexa+ “knows everything about the debate between pain au chocolat and chocolatine” and that “crepes are not pancakes.”

The devices and services Alexa+ can connect with in France include Deezer, Amazon Music, Spotify, Legrand-Netatmo, and Ring, with others such as TheFork, MesDepanneurs, and Tripadvisor following later this year.

Customers can also stay up to date on current events with access to content from Le Figaro, and Radio France.

The monthly price for non-Prime customers in France, Austria, Germany, Spain and Italy is €22.99, while in the UK it’s £19.99.