New expansions launch for Free League’s Blade Runner RPG

Two new releases are now available for Free League Publishing’s multiple award-winning Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game.

Replicant Rebellion

This new campaign expansion places players in the role of members of the Replicant Underground, a decentralized network of rebels operating in the shadows of 2037 Los Angeles.

With Wallace Corp watching the city, Blade Runners closing in, and tensions rising after the return of Replicants, players must navigate a conflict where humans and Replicants can be found on both sides.

The expansion includes:

Five Operations that can be played separately or connected into a longer campaign

New character archetypes and specialties

Rules for Heat and maintaining cover

New gear and weapons

Detailed information on the Replicant Underground’s history, assets, and operations

Asset Pack & Solo Mode

The Asset Pack for the Blade Runner RPG gives Game Runners maps, handouts, and visual tools for creating their own Case Files, while the included Solo Mode booklet gives players everything they need to walk the streets of 2037 alone without a Game Runner.

The pack includes:

A 24-page solo mode booklet with tools and guidelines for playing without a Game Runner

20 detailed action maps covering a wide variety of Blade Runner locations

18 cardboard character standees for use with the action maps

10 detailed data sheets of key individuals

Two Esper surveillance photos

A Heat Meter showing how hot the streets are

Three Independent Sentinel front pages with news and leads from 2037 Los Angeles

Both releases are available now from the Free League webshop with immediate PDF access, at hobby stores worldwide, and digitally via DriveThruRPG and the Foundry VTT.