TLC orders three more series of Mock the Week

The revived Mock the Week has been renewed for the further three series by TLC, Warner Bros Discovery’s free entertainment channel.

News of the show’s renewal came as the broadcaster revealed a line-up of new and returning series for its UK channels.

Coming to TLC early next year is Top Trumps: The Comedy Pack in which Katherine Ryan and an all-star cast of comedians, led by team captains Joel Dommett and Jon Richardson, go head-to-head in a comedy take on the much-loved card game.

The previously confirmed second run of Mock the Week starts on September 13th with host Dara Ó Briain and series regular Rhys James joined by “an array of top comedy talent”. Series three is then set to air in February, followed by a Summer and Autumn series.

Ed Gamble’s Unacceptable, which launched earlier this month, will return for series 2 later this year.

In October, Quest will bring viewers The Race Mechanic a new series in which Shed and Buried alumnus Sam Lovegrove takes on iconic races across the country as both race mechanic and occasionally as co‑driver.

The Shed and Buried franchise will expand further with Shed and Buried: Big Stuff which will air in “early 2027”, with further runs of Shed and Buried and Shed and Buried: Classic Cars also confirmed.

Richard Hammond’s Workshop returns for its sixth series later this year with a seventh series also due in 2027, And Wheeler Dealers World Tour is also coming back for a third series.

Graham Lafferty, SVP Content Strategy & Networks, UK&I, Warner Bros. Discovery said: “Six months on from TLC’s successful launch as a free-to-air, broad entertainment channel, it’s hugely exciting to bring another brand-new original format to the schedule in Top Trumps: The Comedy Pack.

“We are thrilled to have the brilliantly funny Katherine Ryan at the helm, no stranger to TLC after appearances on Mock the Week and Unacceptable, along with an exceptional comedy pairing in Joel Dommett and Jon Richardson.

“Our take on Top Trumps is perfectly placed for TLC’s growing UK comedy line-up, alongside Mock the Week – which we are delighted to secure for a further three series with Dara Ó Briain satirically steering us through the 2027 news agenda – and a second series of Unacceptable hosted by the hilarious Ed Gamble.

“For Quest audiences, we’re also excited to offer even more turbo-charged titles, including The Race Mechanic, Richard Hammond’s Workshop and Shed and Buried, shows that spotlight the passion, craft and expertise of some of the biggest names in cars right now.”