How to watch the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games get underway on July 23rd and continue until August 2nd and UK viewers have a choice of how to follow the action.

Free to Air highlights and Opening Ceremony

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the Opening Ceremony plus a daily highlights show subscription free on 5, its streaming app and dedicated sports YouTube channel as part of a tie-up between it and lead broadcaster TNT Sports.

Exclusive, live coverage on TNT Sports and HBO Max

Meanwhile TNT Sports will be bringing audiences in the UK and Ireland more than 600 hours of exclusive live coverage of every event across the competition, including every medal ceremony.

A dedicated ‘Commonwealth Games 360’ channel hosted on TNT Sports 2 will be included in all HBO Max subscription plans. Running every day from 08:30 – 22:30, it’ll ensure viewers never miss the biggest moments by moving “seamlessly” between competition venues as the action unfolds.

Alongside live competition, fans can enjoy expert analysis, athlete interviews, breaking news and behind-the-scenes stories throughout the day, all helmed by Radzi Chinyanganya, Becky Ives and Emma Dodds.

Viewers who subscribe to TNT Sports including via Sky, BT, or Virgin Media, or to the HBO Max sports plan will be able to watch additional coverage across TNT Sports 3 and TNT Sports 4, alongside multiple live event streams on HBO Max.

Additionally, daily highlights will be available from 22.30 on TNT Sports 2 directly after the live action ends.