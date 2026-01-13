TLC goes free-to-air ahead of Mock The Week return

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled a “refreshed” look and feel for its free-to-air (FTA) portfolio including former pay channel TLC which is set to air a revival of popular quiz show Mock The Week.

Offering a general entertainment line-up, the channel will also air The Big Bang Theory plus spin-offs Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage which gets its UK premiere on 18 January.

WBD’s full FTA channel line-up includes TLC, Quest, Quest Red, Food Network, Really and DMAX.

Three years after being axed by the BBC, comedy panel show Mock The Week returns on February 1st with Dara Ó Briain back in the hosts’ chair.

Popular rounds including ‘If this is the answer, what is the question?’, ‘Wheel of News’, ‘Picture of the Week’, and ‘Scenes we’d like to see’ are also back.

The new run of hour-long episodes will feature a host of popular comedians including Rhys James, Sara Pascoe, Angela Barnes, Ed Byrne, Ahir Shah, Milton Jones, Katherine Ryan, Hugh Dennis, Sarah Keyworth, Lou Sanders, Glenn Moore, Ellie Taylor and Russell Howard.

Graham Lafferty, SVP Content Strategy and Networks, WBD UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to bring a new-look TLC to free-to-air in the UK today, launching as part of a refreshed FTA portfolio that gives our viewers increased choice from a cohesive family of channels, each with a clear brand identity and distinct content offer.

“With a move to broad entertainment, we are excited to programme both scripted and unscripted content on TLC, bringing viewers everything from The Big Bang Theory to Mock the Week in 2026.”