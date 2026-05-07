TLC commissions more Mock the Week

A second series of the revived Mock the Week will air on TLC from June 7th.

Produced by Angst, the five-part series sees host Dara Ó Briain joined by series regular Rhys James alongside a panel featuring some of the nation’s favourite comedians.

Graham Lafferty, SVP Content Strategy & Networks, UK & Ireland, Warner Bros. Discovery said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Angst to bring viewers an extra burst of Mock the Week this summer on TLC.

“Following May’s elections and a football World Cup from North America, fans of the series can expect more comedy gold as topical satire meets a summer packed with global and local events and an ever-changing news agenda.”

Mock the Week host, Dara Ó Briain, added: “The Prime Minister in trouble, the world running out of oil, and the most chaotic World Cup in history about to start? Well, that sounds like a week worth mocking. Of course we’re back!”