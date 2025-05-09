Vodafone now offering screen insurance from £2pm

Vodafone customers on both handset and SIM only plans can now insure themselves against screen damage from just £2 per month.

The network says its new offering uses manufacturer-approved parts so won’t void the phone’s warranty and will aim to have the handset back to users within 5 days.

A 24 hour express repair option, which carries an additional £50 fee, is also available.

Repairs are subject to a policy excess and the insurance plan allows for 3 repairs per year.

Vodafone says that premiums and excesses depend on the model of the phone and that cover is available for handsets which were bought new or reconditioned from a manufacturer, network provider, or retail store and for which the user has proof of purchase.