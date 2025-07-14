Vodafone launches new in-store handset repairs service

Vodafone is rolling out a new in-store handset repairs service which can be used by customers of any mobile network.

Available initially in five stores, the new ‘Fix & Go by Vodafone’ service will expand to a total of 18 stores later in the year, with more planned beyond this date.

Customers can get repairs, including battery and screen replacements, for Samsung, Apple or Google in as little as two hours.

Prices start from

£39.00 for a charging port replacement

£99.00 for a back glass replacement

£49.00 for a battery replacement

£49.00 for a camera lens replacement

£119.00 for a screen replacement

The service is be available from today in London’s White City, Stratford, and Oxford Street Experience, Cardiff, and Edinburgh Princes Street.

Jon Shaw, Consumer Operations Director at VodafoneThree, said: “This new service launch is a key milestone in our journey to become number one for customer experience, and provides exceptional value just weeks after the creation of VodafoneThree.

“We are committed to maintaining a significant presence on the high street so we can meet our customers’ needs. Over time, that need has evolved from purely being a place to buy handsets and accessories to a place where people come for service and device support.

“Repairs, in particular, have been too expensive or too time consuming for many people to access, but ‘Fix & Go by Vodafone’ removes these barriers.”