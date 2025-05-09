Season two of Rivals starts filming this month

David Tennant as Tony Baddingham in Jilly Cooer’s Rivals. Image credit: Robert Viglasky. © 2023 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Filming is set to commence this month on the previously confirmed second season of Rivals, the hit Disney+ series based on the best-selling novel by Dame Jilly Cooper.

The drama returns with an extended run of twelve episodes in which power struggles escalate and rivalries deepen.

Confirmed to be reprising their roles from the first season are David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luca Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler and Annabel Scholey.

Produced for Disney+ by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, the show has become one of the streamer’s most successful in the UK and has been rewarded by critics and award shows.

Dame Jilly Cooper commented: “It was magical working with Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season and seeing everyone fall head over heels for my beloved characters.

“I’m delighted to be able to work with them again and for everyone to see what further mischief they all get up to!”

Executive Producers for Happy Prince, Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Alexander Lamb, added: “We are so excited to be returning to Rutshire for an extended stay of twelve episodes for season two of Rivals.

“It’s very special to have the same team return in front of and behind the cameras and we cannot wait to share more of Jilly’s world with our audience”.

Executive Director of Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA, Lee Mason, said: “It’s a real privilege to have this phenomenal team back together for season two of Rivals.

“From the exceptional cast, the remarkable creative team behind the camera – including the one and only Dame Jilly Cooper. Disney+ audiences are in for an absolute treat.”