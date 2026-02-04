Alexa+ now available to all US Amazon customers

Image: Amazon

Amazon says that Alexa+, the next-generation version of its popular voice assistant, is now available to everyone in the US.

Unlike the regular version of Alexa which comes built into the firm’s Echo smart speakers and Fire TV products, access to Alexa+ on devices is chargeable ($19.99pm) for customers who don’t subscribe to the retailer’s Prime membership scheme.

While a free web and app-based version is available Amazon says access to this “will be limited based on use”.

Prime members can start using Alexa+ by saying “Alexa, upgrade to Alexa+” or by logging into their Amazon account at alexa.com

Non-Prime subscribers can also start using the new free Alexa chat experience today by visiting alexa.com.