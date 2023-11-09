BBC Sounds gains multi-room listening on Echo and other Alexa powered speakers

Owners of Alexa-enabled smart speakers can now listen to BBC Sounds on multiple devices at the same time.

Amazon’s virtual assistant is available both on the firm’s own range of devices, including its Echo speakers, and on third-party speakers such as those from Sonos.

From today users who’ve enabled the BBC Sounds ‘skill’ for Alexa can now ask her to play their favourite station or content by saying “Alexa, ask BBC Sounds to play Radio Two Everywhere” to get it playing on every device in their speaker group.

The BBC has also added the ability to ask for content which fits your mood or interests, for example by saying: “Alexa, ask BBC Sounds for Classical,” or “Alexa, ask BBC Sounds for chill music”.

Other features available on Alexa-enabled devices include the ability to rewind live radio either to a specific time or by a specified number of minutes, plus the ability to restart a live radio show.