Alicia Vikander and Jude Law’s Firebrand gets UK and Ireland release date 

MetFilm Distribution has revealed that historical drama Firebrand, which stars Jude Law as King Henry VIII and Alicia Vikander as Katherine Parr, his sixth and last wife, will come to UK and Irish cinemas on September 6th.

Based on Elizabeth Fremantle’s 2013 novel Queen’s Gambit, the film is billed as “a moving portrait of a unique character in history that has previously been untouched on the big screen”.

In blood-soaked Tudor England, Katherine Parr is named Regent while the King is fighting overseas. Katherine has done everything she can to push for a new future based on her radical Protestant beliefs.

When an increasingly ailing and paranoid Henry returns, he turns his fury on the radicals, burning Katherine’s friend at the stake and leaving Katherine fighting for her own survival.

The supporting cast includes Simon Russell Beale, Eddie Marsan, Ruby Bentall, Bryony Hannah, and Sam Riley.