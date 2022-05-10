Filming begins in Alicia Vikander and Jude Law’s Firebrand

Principal photography has begun on Firebrand, in which Oscar winner Alicia Vikander will play Katherine Parr, the last of Henry VIII’s six wives, and Jude Law will play Henry.

They’ll be joined by Erin Doherty (The Crown, Chloe) as Anne Askew, Simon Russell Beale (Operation Mincemeat, Benediction) as Bishop Stephen Gardiner and Sam Riley (Rebecca, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) and Eddie Marsan (The Gentlemen, Vice) as Thomas and Edward Seymour.

The film marks the English-language debut of Karim Aïnouz and is produced by Gabrielle Tana (The Dig) of Brouhaha Entertainment and written by Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth (Killing Eve).

FilmNation Entertainment handled international sales. STXfilms will distribute the film in the UK, France and Benelux. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions will distribute in Germany, Greece, Iceland, Middle East, Scandinavia, Turkey, all of Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Other territories sold include Switzerland (Elite Film AG), Israel (Lev Cinemas) and Spain, Italy and LATAM (Vertice Cine).