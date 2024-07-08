ITVX offering a year of ad-free viewing for under £20  

ITV is running a time-limited deal offering a year of ITVX Premium, the ad-free version of its streaming service, for just £19.99.

Normally costing £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year, the Premium tier removes adverts from all of ITV’s catch-up shows plus classic titles from the broadcaster’s archive.

It also includes access to the BritBox UK library and StudioCanal Presents which offer a range of comedies, dramas and films for all tastes and, later this summer, is gaining more than 750 hours of top reality content from Hayu.

ITVX is available on Freeview Play TVs and as a downloadable app for mobile phones and tablets plus streaming devices including the Apple TV 4K, Amazon’s Fire TV range and Roku devices.

The £19.99 offer runs until 18th July and can be redeemed via the ITVX mobile app.