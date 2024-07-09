BBC agrees to boost fees for audio production companies 

The BBC has agreed to pay more to producers of its radio and audio programmes as part of a new deal secured by trade association AudioUK.

Under new Terms of Trade revealed today, prices for speech programmes and content will increase overall by 10% and the BBC has agreed to “actively” develop plans to invest in music content and help strengthen the supplier base.

It’s also undertaken to review the tariffs across music and speech content on an annual basis.

The new terms also give producers greater control over the content they make, including how they monetise content commercially and outside the UK.

While they’ll be able to use BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm, as a distributor they’ll also be free to distribute independently or through other partners and they’ll receive a greater share of revenue from all forms of commercial distribution.

For its part, the BBC will benefit from bringing linear and on demand rights together into a single agreement and will be able to make speech content available on BBC Sounds for 5 years and music content for 12 months.

Chloe Straw, Managing Director of AudioUK, said: “The independent production sector has driven the rapid growth of the audio market over the past decade, thriving both creatively and commercially.

“The BBC excels when collaborating with the sector, and we are pleased with its recognition of the need for a new approach to the Terms of Trade, to reflect developments in the audio industry and give producers more choice when it comes to their IP, as well as a baseline for commissioning terms.

“These terms provide a standard framework within which producers from across the UK can engage with the BBC.”

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, added: “Today’s ambitious deal with AudioUK, on behalf of the independent audio sector, ensures that the BBC will continue to be the place where producers come with their best ideas, resulting in an unrivalled content offer for our audiences.”