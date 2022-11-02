Watch: Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer in trailer for Apple’s Spirited

Here’s a brand new, full-length trailer for Spirited, a new take on A Christmas Carol which lands on Apple TV+ on November 18th.

Starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, the musical comedy tells the tale from the perspective of the ghosts.

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge.

Clint Briggs (Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.

How to Watch Apple TV+

Priced at £6.99 per month, Apple TV+ is available on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung.