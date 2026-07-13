Digger – Tom Cruise stars in film’s new trailer 

Tom Cruise stars in this all-new trailer for Digger, Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s latest film which is set to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures on October 2nd.

Official Synopsis

The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.

Cruise stars in the title role, alongside Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde also star.