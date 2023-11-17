Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer’s Spirited is heading back to cinemas 

Apple is bringing Spirited, its Christmas musical comedy starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, to cinemas next month.

Telling the story of A Christmas Carol from the perspective of the ghosts, the film stars Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present who each year must choose one person to be reformed by a visit from three spirits.

But this year’s target, Clint Briggs (Reynolds), turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.

The very modern retelling of the classic tale also stars Sunita Mani, Patrick Page and the voice talents of Tracy Morgan and features original songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold.

Currently streaming on Apple TV+, the film will also be available in UK cinemas from December 1st. Screening details will be available at spiritedfilm.com.

Apple TV+ subscribers will also be able to enjoy a sing-along version from the same date.