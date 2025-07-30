BBC and Met Office announce new tie-up

Eight years after the BBC ditched the Met Office as the provider of its weather bulletins, the broadcaster has announced a new tie-up with the organisation which it says will “deliver the most trusted and accurate weather service to everyone in the UK”.

In a joint statement, the organisations say they’ll “combine their joint expertise, provide a better public service and help more people stay safe, thrive and understand the wonder of weather.”

According to the statement “the partnership will demonstrate increased public value by serving more people across digital and broadcast platforms with more accurate forecast information – utilising the Met Office’s super computer for the most advanced weather information and the BBC’s unparalleled reach and engagement with audiences.”

However few details of the tie-up were provided, including whether the Met Office will return to provide the BBC’s bulletins and forecasts.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: “Weather is the UK’s favourite conversation and hugely important to all our lives and all our audiences across the world.

“The BBC’s world-renowned journalism will be working together with the Met Office’s weather and climate intelligence to turn science into stories and help everyone in the UK to make informed decisions about the weather.

“There has never been more need for trusted and impartial information to help people understand today’s weather.”

Penny Endersby, CEO of the Met Office, added: “As the UK’s National Weather Service, we are excited to be back working closely with the BBC again.

“Together we can reach even more people with essential weather information, helping them to plan their days, stay safe when it matters and keep well-informed in our changing climate.”