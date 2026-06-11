Disney+ sets UK launch date for The Shards

Disney+ has confirmed that UK subscribers will be able to stream upcoming thriller series The Shards from August 6th.

Based on the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis and hailing from executive producer Ryan Murphy, the 1980s set series is centred around a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school.

Bret (Igby Rigney) is an aspiring writer and keenly observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious and magnetic new student, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere).

Transferring in just before his senior year, Robert’s appearance coincides with the growing terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.

Alongside Bret is his elite social circle, which consists of Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner) and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell), a glamorous and deeply entangled group drawn into a life of wealth, beauty, parties and excess.

The promise of their youth is contrasted with the dark and cynical world of the adults surrounding them: Terry Schaffer (Wes Bentley), Liz Schaffer (Evan Rachel Wood) and Steven Reinhardt (Jordan Roth).