Shows from BBC’s UKTV channels now streaming in Channel 4 app

Shows from the BBC’s advert funded streaming service U (previously called UKTV Play) are now available to watch through Channel 4’s streaming app.

Under a tie-up first announced last October, Channel 4 viewers can now watch shows such as Bergerac, Bangers & Cash and Big Zuu’s Big Eats without having to install the U app on their TV or streaming device.

U is part of the UKTV, the BBC’s wholly-owned network of commercial channels which also includes U&Dave, U&W, U&Yesterday and U&Gold.

The U app will remain available as a standalone service but the BBC has previously said the tie-up will “significantly expand” the service’s footprint.