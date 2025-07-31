Freely to launch on streaming boxes later this year

Freely, the streamed TV service owned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Five, is to launch on streaming boxes and devices – the first of which are to be made by Netgem UK and will launch later this year.

The service delivers subscription-free channels from its shareholders plus UKTV, the BBC’s wholly owned commercial broadcaster, over broadband and displayed on a traditional programme guide (EPG).

In addition to the linear channels, it features a universal search engine which can find and bookmark content from each of the broadcasters’ separate catch-up apps: iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, 5 and U.

Freely is being positioned as a potential replacement for Freeview should a future government take the decision to close the existing terrestrial TV network to free up the radio spectrum it uses for other purposes.

Its core feature of streamed live channels replicates functionality already available in many major brand smart TVs including those from Samsung, LG and Hisense, all of which offer streamed versions of existing broadcast channels in their EPGs and could include those from Freely’s backers if permitted to do so.

Until now it was only possible to access Freely by purchasing a new TV which has the service built-in, potentially denting its appeal for anyone who already has a recent TV.

The belated move into offering a streaming box which can add the service to existing TVs will increase its potential market.

However, the new devices will be competing against streaming sticks and boxes from established brands such as Amazon, Roku and Apple, some of which can be bought for less than £40.

All of these can already stream from iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, 5 and U, and also support the full line-up of premium subscription apps such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.

Jonathan Thompson, CEO at Everyone TV – a company owned by the Freely shareholders and which manages the service on their behalf – said: “Freely was created to make free TV work for everyone.

“Expanding to ‘plug-in and stream’ devices is an important and natural next step to ensure even more homes can enjoy the full Freely experience without the need for a TV upgrade or paid subscription.

“In partnership with Netgem, we’re launching streaming devices to make it easier than ever for UK audiences to enjoy the nation’s favourite TV, for free, on the TV you already have.”

Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director of Netgem UK, added: “Netgem is delighted to introduce the first Freely streaming device to the market with Everyone TV.

“This innovation represents a game-changer for viewers who seek a streamlined TV and entertainment experience delivered over Wi-Fi.

“The integration of Freely with Netgem’s entertainment service positions this streaming puck as the optimal choice for all households and breathes a second life to all TV sets at an affordable price.”