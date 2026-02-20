BBC reveals casting for new Cold War spy thriller

The BBC has revealed Ann Skelly, Nate Mann, Jannis Niewöhner and Rory Kinnear as the lead cast for Honey, its upcoming “darkly comedic” spy thriller set during the Cold War.

Written by Emma Moran (Extraordinary), the series has been produced by Sid Gentle Films – a wholly owned BBC subsidiary – for BBC One and German broadcaster ZDF.

Synopsis:

East Berlin, 1982. Marta, 24, (Skelly) is a deep cover agent for MI6. Surrounded by enemies and constantly under threat of her cover being blown, she tries her hardest to avoid detection by Friedrich Bauman (Niewöhner), the new Head of Counter Espionage for the Stasi.

Finding herself caught between Friedrich and the reckless, arrogant and incredibly attractive CIA operative Aaron Neeland, she is blind-sided by desire in this Cold War menage-a-trois.

The risk of being garrotted or incarcerated is nothing compared to the horrifying ordeal of falling in love. Allowing yourself to be vulnerable and bearing your heart and soul? She’d rather have her fingernails ripped off.

Sally Woodward Gentle, Executive Producer for Sid Gentle Films said: “Everyone says that they couldn’t be more excited by the cast they have assembled but Ann, Nate and Jannis are the real deal.

“We are beyond thrilled by their inherent talent, intelligence and intuitive brilliance. They shine. And Rory Kinnear! I am in love.”