BBC acquires HBO Max thriller Spy/Master for iPlayer

The BBC has acquired Cold War thriller Spy/Master for BBC iPlayer and TV channels from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The six-part series spans a perilous week in the life of fictional character Victor Godeanu (Alec Secăreanu ), right-hand man and most trusted advisor to Romanian President Nicolae Ceaușescu (Claudiu Bleonț).

With his government poised to uncover that he’s a secret agent for the Soviets, Godeanu uses a diplomatic trip to Germany as a springboard to defect to the United States.

Helped by undercover Stasi agent Ingrid Von Weizendorff (Svenja Jung) and up-and-coming CIA agent Frank Jackson (Parker Sawyers), Godeanu must elude the KGB and his own country’s spooks – all while his wife and daughter face the fallout back home.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “A classic spy drama set at the height of the Cold War, Spy/Master is an atmospheric, complex thriller, dripping with style and suspense.”