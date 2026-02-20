Inspired takes virtual horse racing games to Turkey

iGaming specialists Inspired Entertainment is expanding its horse and greyhound racing Virtual Sports products to Turkey.

Over the coming weeks, Inspired will roll out a comprehensive Virtual Horse Racing portfolio, including Flat, Jump and Sprint races, alongside both of its Greyhound events.

They’ll be available via a number of online operators including altiliganyan.com, atyarisi.com, bitalih.com and hipodrom.com which, according to Inspired, collectively represent a “significant proportion” of the Turkish online horse racing market.

The firm’s wider Virtual Sports portfolio includes officially licensed NFL, NHL and NBA titles plus tennis, motorsport, football and cricket games.

“We are thrilled to be bringing more of our proven Virtual Sports content to Turkey,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired.

“The launch of our Virtual Horse Racing and Greyhound products delivers an exciting, fast-paced betting experience that complements traditional sports betting and supports both online and retail channels, with an exciting roadmap of new products to come in 2026.”