BBC launches new Northern Ireland farming podcast

A new farming podcast in which presenter Eve Blair speaks to farmers and families from across Northern Ireland launches on BBC Sounds this week.

Your Farm And Mine will also feature some well-known voices in the farming community, including Lorraine Killen and Farm Theory’s Andrew Wright.

Talking about the show, Blair said: “I grew up on a family farm in County Tyrone and my brother and dad still work on it. I know how many hands – and how many hearts – it takes. So I want to bring all the fun and all the graft of farm life to our listeners.”

Produced by the team behind the BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle show Your Place And Mine, the new series will be available on BBC Sounds from February 27th.