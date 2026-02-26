HBO Max secures new samurai drama

HBO Max has acquired multi-territory rights for Song Of The Samurai, a new samurai action drama based on the popular manga series “Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem.”

The series is a collaboration between Tokyo Broadcasting System, streaming platform U-Next, and studio The Seven.

It was acquired from U-Next as part of HBO Max’s existing partnership with the service and will premiere on May 9th with local language subtitles and dubs available in selected markets.

The source manga series has been running for 13 years and spans 36 volumes, with more than three million copies in circulation.

This new live-action adaptation is set in Kyoto at the end of the Edo period and depicts the intense and passionate lives of the Shinsengumi – the iconic samurai force that defended Kyoto in the final years of Japan’s shogunate.

James Gibbons, President, Asia Pacific, Warner Bros. Discovery said: “Song Of The Samurai is the next series to launch on HBO Max through our partnership with U-Next, focused on spotlighting Japanese content.

“With a growing appetite for this genre, we hope fans enjoy this captivating new samurai story – rooted deep in Japanese culture, with passionate action and a charismatic ensemble cast.”

Tenshin Tsutsumi, President and Representative Director, U-Next, added: “We are delighted to bring this new series to fans around the world through our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

“This project was developed with global distribution and broadcast integration in mind, aiming to expand the reach of Japanese content.

“With The Seven’s production quality, TBS’s creative strength, and a world-renowned manga at its core, we are confident the series will captivate international viewers.”