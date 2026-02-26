New standard for smart lock interoperability published

The Connectivity Standards Alliance has unveiled the specification for Aliro, a new standard which seeks to boost the interoperability of smart locks.

Aliro is aligned with existing smartphone wallets from Apple, Google, and Samsung and allows users to control smart locks in their home, workplace, garage and other settings without the need for any additional software or app or even a live network connection.

The specification establishes a “robust framework” that uses asymmetric cryptography to ensure secured and trusted interactions between user devices and readers, while respecting user privacy.

It supports a range of connectivity technologies including Near Field Communication, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Bluetooth LE plus Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and is backed by more than 200 companies including major mobile brands and lock manufacturers.

Tobin Richardson, President and CEO at the Connectivity Standards Alliance, said: “Aliro is solving the fragmentation that has held back digital key adoption, replacing it with a single interoperability standard built through Alliance Member collaboration.

“By connecting the access control industry directly to leading mobile wallet ecosystems, it delivers a secure, frictionless experience that goes well beyond the front door.

“Lower integration complexity means faster innovation and shorter time to market. This is how the future of access control gets built.”