Taxpayers to support Universal’s new UK park with £1.3bn of grants and works

Image: Comcast

More than £1.3bn of taxpayer money is to be spent on infrastructure which supports the new Universal theme park being built in Bedfordshire.

The park, which will be known as Universal United Kingdom Resort, is expected to deliver nearly 20,000 jobs during construction and a further 8,000 jobs when it opens in 2031.

Exact details of the attractions on offer have yet to be revealed but Universal has said it’ll be a “world-class theme park with several themed lands, visitor accommodation, as well as a range of retail, dining and entertainment uses.”

Approximately 80% of employees are expected to come from Bedfordshire and the surrounding regions.

Enabling works on the site are now in progress, with wider construction beginning “soon”.

Universal is part of US entertainment giant Comcast which already has a major UK presence through its ownership of Sky.

The government cash includes a £400 million grant through the exceptional Regional Growth Fund and a £438 million grant from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to invest in new community infrastructure to maximise the benefits of the development and support growth across the region.

Both grants will only be paid once Universal has completed the community infrastructure (in the case of the DCMS grant) and officially opened the theme park and resort.

Additionally the Department for Transport is upgrading the strategic road and rail network, on the A421 and at Wixams station, which will provide wider resilience and improved connectivity within the region, at an expected cost of £474 million.

Image: Comcast

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “This unparalleled investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK and puts rocket boosters under our entertainment industry.

“When it comes to creating world class experiences, the UK is second to none. We’re proud to be backing British industry, investing in local talent and partnering with powerhouses like Universal to create jobs, growth and opportunities across the UK.”

Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, added: “Today marks a significant milestone on our journey to bring Universal United Kingdom Resort, featuring immersive storytelling, thrilling attractions and unparalleled creativity and innovation to the UK.

“This new theme park and resort will create so many new opportunities for the people of Bedford and beyond and allow us to share our distinct experiences with guests from around the world.”

News of the taxpayer investment has attracted comment from Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, chair of parliament’s cross-party Culture, Media and Sport select committee which oversees the DCMS and its work.

Dame Caroline said: “The Government must work with Universal to ensure the project brings long-lasting benefits, not just to tourism, but also to our wider creative industries.

“The decision to bring the resort to our shores also highlights the UK’s reputation as a world leader in all things film. It should act as a catalyst for the Government to make sure it is doing everything it can to protect and strengthen our country’s position at the forefront of global film production.”