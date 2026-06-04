Paramount+ and UFC expand tie-up to Canada

Paramount’s tie-up with UFC is expanding to Canada where viewers will be able to enjoy 13 ‘numbered events’ – traditionally known as Pay-Per-Views – as part of their Paramount+ subscription from next year.

The two entertainment giants already have deals for Paramount+ to bring UFC to subscribers in the US, Latin America and Australia.

At the time of the initial US deal, Paramount Chairman and CEO David Ellison signalled his desire to expand the scope of the tie-up.

According to UFC, the sport’s Paramount+ debut in the US and Latin America was the service’s biggest exclusive live event in history.

To date, over 10 million households have watched more than 100 million hours of UFC programming on Paramount+—delivering viewership more than 15x the average pay-per-view event over the past two years.

“Beginning in 2027, Paramount+ subscribers in Canada will get every UFC Numbered Event main card live, at no additional cost,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White.

“Paramount has been an incredible partner that understands the power of UFC, and together we’re going to make it easier than ever for fans in Canada to watch the biggest fights in the sport. I love Canada and I’m very excited for the fans to be able to enjoy the Paramount experience.”

Rodrigo Mazón, Paramount+’s Head of Direct-To-Consumer in Latin America and Canada, added: “UFC is one of the most dynamic live sports properties in the world and we are thrilled to bring Paramount+ subscribers in Canada into the Octagon in 2027 for no additional cost.

“Expanding our partnership into Canada lets us serve a deeply engaged MMA audience, while reinforcing what Paramount+ is built for: premium live sports and globally relevant entertainment.”

Details on the first UFC events to stream live on Paramount+ in Canada will be announced later this year.