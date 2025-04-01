BBC local radio extends county cricket broadcast rights

The BBC will continue bringing county cricket coverage to local radio audiences after securing a four year extension to its broadcast deal with the ECB.

The deal covers both men’s and women’s domestic cricket and will see the BBC provide full commentary on every match in the Rothesay County Championship plus the best of the action from the men’s and women’s competitions.

Coverage will be available on the BBC Sport website and app with selected commentaries also available on 5 Sports Extra streams and BBC Sounds.

Jason Horton, Director of BBC Local said: “Our four-year pledge to County Cricket solidifies our passion for local sport. We’re here to keep you informed, entertained, and at the heart of the action—sharing the thrills and tension as we champion your teams together.”

Adam Mountford, Head of Cricket, BBC Sport, added: “Not only will cricket fans be able to follow the best of the action from the men’s and women’s domestic game through BBC Local Radio, but there will also be extensive coverage available across 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.

“Our first BBC ball by ball County cricket commentary took place back in 1927 and it’s brilliant that this new deal means we’ll still be broadcasting domestic cricket 100 years later and beyond.”