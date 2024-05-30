BBC Sport secures expanded audio rights to ICC cricket events

The BBC has announced an expanded four-year deal to bring audio coverage of all International Cricket Council (ICC) events to its radio, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website audiences.

Coverage starts with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on June 1st and will also include next ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe in 2027, the next ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2025, World Test Championship Finals, U19 World Cups, men’s and women’s Champions Trophies and men’s and women’s T20 World Cups including the 2026 event in England.

The BBC and the ICC have a long relationship, with the BBC covering every ICC men’s and women’s events since the first Women’s World Cup in 1973 through to the Men’s Cricket World Cup in India last year.

In addition to the live broadcasts, the BBC will also produce supporting content including the development of a suite of podcasts reviewing each ICC event dating back to the first Cricket World Cup, held in England in 1975.

Adam Mountford, BBC Head of Cricket said: “It’s great news that we’ve extended our audio rights partnership with the ICC for another four years.

“We know from our 50+ years of broadcasting Men’s and Women’s world tournaments that these are events that really resonate with audiences and it’s brilliant that our new deal begins with England’s defence of their Men’s T20 World Cup title.

“Along with our partnerships with the England and Wales Cricket Board, Cricket Australia and other organisations around the world we have an amazing portfolio of live cricket for listeners to enjoy”

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice, added: “We are delighted to partner with the BBC, an organization renowned for its rich history in sports broadcasting.

“This collaboration will significantly elevate the audio experience for cricket fans, providing unparalleled access to ICC events over the next four years through the ICC’s digital platforms.”