Mickey 17 gets Digital and Blu-ray release date

Warner Bros are bringing sci-fi satire Mickey 17 to digital movie stores on April 7th, followed by a 4K UHD, Blu ray and DVD release on May 26th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Hailing from executive producer Brad Pitt and director Bong Joon Ho (Snowpiercer), the film stars Robert Pattinson as unlikely hero Mickey Barnes who finds himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job: to die for a living.

Starring alongside Pattinson are Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, the film was written and directed by Bong Joon Ho who also produces alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner and Dooho Choi.

In addition to Pitt, the executive producers are Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins.

4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD special features: